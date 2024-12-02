



Following the introduction of its Digital Contact Centre, the Irish Department of Justice chose to implement ID-Pal’s digital identity verification to further modernise its online renewals system. The Digital Contact Centre represented a substantial achievement in the government's digitisation of immigration services and the modernisation of current processes.











This move focuses on allowing all Irish immigration permission renewals to be processed online via an Immigration Service Delivery (ISD) portal, which in turn mitigates the need for in-person visits to Garda Stations. As of 4 November 2024, applicants across the region can benefit from a completely digitalised system for renewing their immigration permissions. Before this announcement, only residents of Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Wicklow, Cork, and Limerick could renew their permissions online.





Scaling security in government services

Through its AI-enabled identity verification technology, ID-Pal aims to digitise the immigration renewal procedure, providing a secure and automated solution for validating identities in real time. Having the ability to verify over 7,000 identity documents and 200 verified address data sources worldwide, the company works towards ensuring compliance with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations and laws while also safeguarding information in line with GDPR demands. In addition, automating manual verification processes allows more accurate identity checks, in turn developing a simplified and optimised experience for applicants and immigration authorities. ID-Pal’s solution focuses on improving the operational efficiency of the Department’s services and solidifying security across the system.

Moreover, the agreement with ID-Pal comes as part of a broader effort conducted by the Department of Justice to advance and augment its public services, ensuring that they are scalable and safe. By implementing this modernisation programme, the Irish Department of Justice intends to replace legacy systems with a single platform that can offer comprehensive self-service functionality, optimising how applicants interact with immigration services.

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from ID-Pal underlined that the partnership with the Department of Justice supports their company’s commitment to delivering identity verification solutions that can assist the digital transformation of public services. The deal with the Irish Department of Justice comes on the heels of ID-Pal collaboration with Finset, with the two companies aiming to combat AI-powered identity document fraud.