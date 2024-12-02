ID-Pal partners Bluestone Motor Finance

Following the announcement, the company providing motor lending solutions to Ireland-based drivers is set to be delivered a simplified customer journey in verifying their identity in real-time and enabling expedited financing decisions.





Bluestone, ID-Pal collaboration details

The announcement details that over the past years, Bluestone has cut out the traditional onboarding model and focused on building out channels and partners that help enable digital transformation for their network of more than 650 dealers and provide robust compliance to address their anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) requirements.

Commenting on the announcement, Liz McNab, Head of Lending in Bluestone Motor Finance advised that they partnered with ID-Pal to provide a friction-free experience and give customers expedited decisions. As per their statement, the experience during onboarding is key to the company’s success and as customers highlight the simplicity and speed of the identity verification process, this is believed to help prove an advantage and enables people to purchase sooner.











By leveraging ID-Pal, dealers are enabled to benefit from expedited results delivered in a matter of minutes by borrowers that complete the identity verification process via the ID-Pal app. This helps remove the need for manual processes and makes onboarding faster via their dedicated Bluelink portal.

Adding on the partnership, ID-Pal CEO and Founder Colum Lyons stated that ID-Pal helps enable digital transformation out-of-the-box and is looking forward to collaborating with businesses of the likes of Bluestone Motor Finance who adopt the efficiencies of its solution in terms of robustness, deployment time, and how it simplifies verifying any identity for dealers and their customers alike.





ID-Pal offering and recent developments

An ISO 27001-certified identity verification solution, ID-Pal enables businesses to carry out identity and address verification in real-time. The company provides a unique blend of biometric, document, and database checks to simplify AML and KYC in one GDPR-compliant solution, available off-the-shelf and integrating with existing processes via an API/SDK, or via their integration on the Salesforce AppExchange.

The company provides global identity verification coverage of over 6,000 identity documents and 200 verified address data sources to enterprise clients and SMEs throughout 200 countries and jurisdictions.