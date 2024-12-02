



The reusable identity verification solution allows verified identities of trusted customers to be securely reused, making the returning users complete verification up to five times faster, equivalent to an 80% time saving in an already optimal verification process.











ID-Pal Once recognises returning users and augments the identity verification process to just a few seconds by performing an accurate, secure, and real-time liveness check. Each ID-Pal Once profile is built from already-verified identity data, and the information is re-validated against an organisation’s specific risk rules, without requiring the end user to repeat the submission process. This approach ensures ongoing compliance while minimising user friction.

As organisations expand, ID-Pal Once enables them to implement consistent, policy-aligned identity checks across various regions, products, and channels, while maintaining full control over data access and verification logic.

Deloitte’s 2024 Financial Crime Survey highlighted that resource constraints are the top concern for financial crime teams, with many compliance professionals citing challenges such as burnout, insufficient investment in tools, and increasing volumes of checks. ID-Pal Once enables organisations to address these constraints that might otherwise increase the risk of fraud breaching their KYC defences.

ID-Pal Once is designed for dynamic identity workflows, with use cases including:

Step-up authentication for high-risk or high-value transactions;

Time-based re-checks for compliance with periodic review cycles and internal AML policies;

Instant re-verification of returning customers to be audit-ready.





More updates from ID-Pal

In February 2025, ID-Pal joined the Payments Association, a global network of industry leaders dedicated to shaping the future of payments. This strategic move underscored ID-Pal’s commitment to improving security, preventing fraud, and fostering innovation across the payment ecosystem.

By joining The Payments Association, ID-Pal aimed to strengthen industry-wide efforts in combating AI-powered fraud through its identity verification technology.