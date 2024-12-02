ID-Pal launches in the UK

The Ireland-based technology company supports businesses of all sizes in more than 30 sectors, across Ireland, the US, EU, and UK. Current clients include enterprises such as Grant Thornton and Zurich International, as well as SMEs such as UK Adviser and Trust My Travel.

The accelerated move to online during the pandemic, paired with the recent growth in new legislation including potentially conflicting regimes such as AMLD6 and GDPR, has made businesses and their customers particularly vulnerable to the reputational and monetary damage caused by financial crime, the official press release states.

ID-Pal has developed a customisable solution for identity and address verification to protect businesses against these risks, available off-the-shelf or as an API/SDK. The GDPR-compliant solution is ISO 27001-certified and can be configured for any jurisdiction or legal requirement in any language, offering compliance that is adaptable to support SMEs as well as large, enterprise scale firms, according to the official press release.

ID-Pal offers coverage of over 6000 ID documents across 200 countries and jurisdictions using a multi-layered approach that includes Biometric, Facial Matching, Liveness Testing, Address verification, and Document checks, the official press release concludes.