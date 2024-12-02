



The collaboration integrates ID-Pal’s AI-powered technology into CLOWD9’s payment solutions portfolio.











CLOWD9, a B-Corp-certified issuer processing platform, plays a key role in the global payments system, providing the interface between banks, fintechs, and payment firms. It authorises transactions, initiates payments, maintains cardholder data records, and facilitates settlement instructions.

ID-Pal, an identity verification platform, supports a wide range of payment providers with real-time verification, strong data security standards, and fully AI-powered technology. Its platform offers integration for even the most complex processes, with a focus on user-friendly and configurable solutions.

The ID-Pal platform includes tools for secure identity verification and AML screening, combining biometric, document, and database checks within a GDPR-compliant framework.

The partnership represents a development for CLOWD9 as it continues to push forward with its goal of changing the payment industry. By combining payment processing capabilities with AI-driven identity verification, the collaboration aims to set new standards for security and efficiency.

This strategic alliance is expected to strengthen the digital finance ecosystem, helping banks and financial institutions to adapt to the rapidly evolving landscape of secure digital payments.

The need for AI-powered identity verification in digital payments

The rapid rise of digital payments has transformed the global financial landscape, bringing convenience and speed to consumers and businesses alike. However, this shift has also led to an increase in cybercrime, with fraudsters exploiting online platforms and weak identity verification processes. As payment systems become more digitised, secure identity verification has become a crucial component in safeguarding transactions. AI-powered solutions are playing a pivotal role in this area, offering real-time fraud detection and verification that can adapt to evolving threats. These technologies help financial institutions identify suspicious activity while minimising the friction experienced by legitimate users.

At the same time, regulatory frameworks such as AML and KYC requirements have grown more stringent, putting pressure on payment providers to adopt robust security measures. Compliance with these regulations is essential for maintaining trust and avoiding penalties, and it requires sophisticated identity verification processes that can ensure customer data is accurate and protected. AI-driven platforms that incorporate biometric checks, document validation, and secure data management are increasingly becoming the industry standard, enabling payment firms to meet regulatory demands while improving overall security.