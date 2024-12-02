ID Insight updates its fraud prevention platform

ID Insights solution helps defend against data breaches and account takeovers by using data and analytics to separate fraudulent profile changes from legitimate customer activity.

The updated solution also allows customers to accept data via a flexible API, run the data through a configurable flow based on risk, business process and cost requirement, and return results that the client can act upon for fraud investigation and compliance. ID insight solutions are also accessible through many of the nations core banking platforms.

D Insight provides configurable verification, authentication, market research and fraud prevention solutions to financial services companies, credit issuers, retailers, online merchants and telecommunications companies.