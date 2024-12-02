ID Global Solutions launches PIN-based verification solution

IDComplete can boost the security of existing non-chip and new chip cards at the issuer level by providing consumers the ability to authorize card present and card not present transactions using their registered smartphones.

The IDComplete solution operates within the guidelines of existing Cardholder Association rules and does not require any software modifications within the acquiring network or merchant point of sale terminals.

IDComplete utilizes a token vault technology and out of band three factor authentication to enable secure real-time cardholder verification. On a registered smartphone, the cardholder is presented in real-time through a push notification, the merchants name, transaction amount, and is provided the option to approve or deny the transaction. IDComplete offers equivalent security measures to that of online chip pin block.