ID Finance integrates behavioural biometrics into fraud scoring engine

In this context, the behavioural biometrics system studies the unique typing and behavioural patterns users display during the loan application process to capture a range of patterns. The biometrics registers the patterns such typing speed, typos, flight time between keys, keystroke depressions, as well as the patterns from actual input.

ID Finance’s team of data scientists, risk analysts and developers developed the behavioral biometrics system in-house. The pilot program operated at an accuracy level of 97.6% and has now been rolled out to all seven markets of operation. Over time, ID Finance expects the accuracy level to increase as the system gathers more data and continues to learn about its users.

ID Finance is also working on developing the technology to extend the system to cover mobile keypads and touchscreen devices. It will capture patterns on such as the amount of pressure applied to the screen and how quickly fingers swipe and type.