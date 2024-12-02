ID Analytics secures US identity detection system patent

This patent recognizes ID Analytics’ approach to detecting and classifying fraud risk. The patent covers processes that assess the variation in a consumer’s identity elements over time to determine whether there are typographical errors or if a consumer is deliberately manipulating their identity to commit fraud. The new scoring technology examines a consumer’s name, Social Security number, date of birth, phone number and address in ID Analytics’ ID Network. The ID Network powers ID Analytics solutions, providing visibility into consumer risk.

ID Analytics provides insight into credit and identity risk for both enterprises and consumers. US companies and government agencies rely on ID Analytics to make risk-based decisions that reduce fraud and protect consumers. ID Analytics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LifeLock.