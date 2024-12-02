ID Analytics launches new version of ID Score

ID Score 9.0 offers integrated identity and device insight to enable organizations to assess fraud risk at the point of application. The new version reduces false positives associated with Social Security number (SSN) randomization, which the Federal government initiated in 2011 to deter fraud but are difficult for legacy systems to handle.

Founded in 2002, ID Analytics provides insight into credit and identity risk for both enterprises and consumers. US companies and government agencies rely on ID Analytics to make risk-based decisions that reduce fraud and protect consumers. ID Analytics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LifeLock.

