ID Analytics and Mattersight partner to tackle call center fraud

As per the agreement, ID Analytics will incorporate Mattersight’s speech and behavioural analytics technology into future products, enabling organizations to enhance fraud detection rates in their call centers while eliminating the need for unnecessary authentication steps for customers.

Mattersight’s Fraud Analytics solution is designed to identify fraudsters conducting illicit activity through the contact center by recording customer calls and automatically analyzing every second of every recorded interaction.

The partnership with Mattersight also enables ID Analytics to include voice biometrics to help predict the risk of fraud taking place in call centers.

Mattersight is a provider of enterprise analytics focused on customer and employee interactions and behaviors. Mattersight Behavioural Analytics captures and analyzes customer and employee interactions, employee desktop data and other contextual information to route customers to the employee and predict future customer and employee outcomes.

ID Analytics provides insight into credit and identity risk for both enterprises and consumers. US companies and government agencies rely on ID Analytics to make risk-based decisions that reduce fraud and protect consumers. ID Analytics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LifeLock.