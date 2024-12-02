iCloud users warned of phishing fraud

Victims are invited to visit the site via a fake SMS/iMessage received in their iPhone, such as that shown above, and subsequently invited to input a range of personal details – including credit card number.

In inserting any username and password to login to the phishing site, returns a message that the account is locked. The user is then invited to input everything from credit card number, to home address, and security questions such as mother’s maiden name and driver’s license.

According to GetSafeOnline, the UK government-funded advice service, Apple customers are targeted in more phishing email or text scams than customers of any company other than BT.