ICICI introduces voice authentication and payment solution

The voice recognition service authenticates customers based on their speech patterns and allows them to execute banking transactions through the banks call centre.

Customers, in general, use various means of authentication like entering card numbers, answering security questions and entering a personal identification number (PIN) to carry out a phone banking transaction.

Over 33 million savings bank and credit card customers will be able to use the service.

The technology solution works on unique voice prints which comprise over 100 characteristics, including voice modulation, speed, accent and pronunciation, which are impossible to imitate, the statement said. The voice print is stored and matched whenever the customer calls from the registered mobile number.