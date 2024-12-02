ICBC to integrate facial recognition from FacePhi

The deal will see ICBC’s Argentinian subsidiary integrate FacePhi’s mobile authentication platform, Selphi, which implements facial recognition via smartphone cameras to confirm users’ identities. The platform recently attained FIDO UAF certification, and has since been integrated into the BioConnect multimodal authentication platform, testifying to its versatility.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC) is a Chinese multinational banking company; it is the largest bank in the world by total assets and the most valuable bank in the world by market capitalization as of February 2017, according to Valencia Plaza. The terms of the companies’ agreement have not been yet disclosed.