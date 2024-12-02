ICBA, CardinalCommerce partner to reduce Card-Not-Present fraud

Through this alliance, CardinalCommerce will provide its data-driven consumer authentication solution to reduce online fraud to ICBA Bancard client banks. Thus, the partnership enables community banks with the tools necessary to fight card-not-present (CNP) fraud, like IP address or shipping address used during the purchase, in order to verify the transaction, while transitioning to 3-D Secure 2.0, the newest ecommerce authentication protocol on the market.

ICBA Bancard’s community bank issuers generated USD 22 billion in sales volume in 2015 and are ranked collectively as the 25th largest credit card portfolio in the United States. ICBA Bancard enables thousands of community banks to provide competitive credit card, debit card, ATM and merchant processing solution.