



Through the integration of Regula Face SDK and Regula Document Reader SDK with its Know Your Customer (KYC) and risk assessment systems, iCard has transitioned to an improved and automated process verification. This integration has led to augmented fraud detection and optimised the overall customer experience across more than 30 countries.











iCard needs to comply with European KYC regulations, ensuring an efficient risk assessment system while delivering an optimal customer experience.

Before implementing Regula’s solutions, manual verification processes led to inefficiencies, longer wait times, increased fraud, delays, and potential friction for users. Therefore, iCard needed a more comprehensive document verification system that could recognise a broader range of ID types.





Optimising document and biometric verification

iCard partnered with Regula for improved document and biometric verification that meets specific company needs:

Regula Face SDK, integrated into the iCard Digital Wallet app, provides reliable biometric verification during users' logins and money transactions. Therefore, the solution conducts instant liveness detection and face matching, preventing fraud attempts, including presentation attacks, deepfakes, or injected videos;

Regula Document Reader SDK: Integrated into iCard’s back-office system, it automatically authenticates ID cards, passports, and residence permits, including previously unsupported paper-based IDs. Regula’s solution reads and verifies data from multiple document zones, including MRZs, RFID chips, and barcodes, and cross-validates the information to detect any inconsistencies that may indicate fraud.

Possible benefits for businesses

By implementing Regula’s solutions, iCard users can benefit from:

Instant identity verification – customers can now authenticate their identity more efficiently;

Reduced operational costs due to automated verification processes that have minimised manual reviews;

Improved fraud prevention by adopting biometric and document verification;

Increased conversion rates as faster verification results in an optimal onboarding experience and reduced drop-off rates.

Regula officials noted that this partnership emerges at a crucial moment when finding the right balance between security and user convenience is essential. Customers demand improved access, while businesses must adhere to strict regulations and safeguard against advanced fraud.