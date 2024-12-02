IBM's launches Telum processor to detect fraud in real time

The processor features on-chip acceleration for artificial intelligence inferencing, or the process of making predictions on data, while transaction are taking place. It’s designed to power a new generation of mainframes used to run banking, finance, trading, and insurance workloads, plus customer interactions, the company said.

IBM added that Telum has been under development for three years and that its first Telum-based systems will launch in 2022.

Telum’s blueprint enables applications to run efficiently in cloud proximity to where the data they use resides. That eliminates the need to devote significant amounts of resources for memory and data movement to handle inferencing in real time. IBM said the key advantage is that customers will be able to shift from their current focus on fraud detection toward fraud prevention without affecting service-level agreements.