ibml releases scanning and capture software with security features

SoftTrac Capture Suite 4.0 provides tools to capture and process information from any input source, resulting in delivery of content to downstream systems and processes and more secure, compliant capture operations.

The most important features of SoftTrac Capture Suite 4.0 include: post-scanning data recognition capabilities and business rules for scanned images and ‘born-digital’ documents, certified compliant with the stringent Veracode Level 3 standards for application security, an improved user experience for data validation.

ibml is an information capture company which provides end-to-end scanning and document capture by combining hardware and software products and services.