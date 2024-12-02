IBM unveils new z13s mainframe focused on security

The company, which sold its x86 server business to Lenovo, continues to invest in new designs of its mainframe to handle new compute challenges. The design of the z13 was focused on real-time encryption and embedded analytics.

IBM said the z13s has an updated cryptographic and tamper-resistant hardware-accelerated cryptographic coprocessor cards with faster processors and more memory, allowing clients to process twice as many high-volume, cryptographically-protected transactions as before without compromising performance.

The multi-factor authentication for z/OS requires privileged users to enter a second form of identification like a PIN or randomly generated token to access the system.

The z Systems Cyber Security Analytics offering, being developed by IBM Research, learns user behavior and alerts administrators if it detects unusual patterns on the platform.

Although hybrid clouds offer flexibility to customers, they also present new vulnerabilities as more than half of all attackers come from the inside, IBM said. To avoid the impact of human error or meddling in operations, IBM said it is integrating its mainframe with its security technologies that address privileged identity management, sensitive data protection and integrated security intelligence.