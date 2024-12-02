IBM unveils IBM z16





IBM z16 is designed to help protect against near-future threats that might be used to crack encryption technologies.

IBM z16 brings together AI inferencing, via its IBM Telum Processor, with a secured and reliable high-volume transaction processing. Therefore, banks can analyse for fraud during transactions on a massive scale: IBM z16 can process 300 billion inference requests per day with just one millisecond of latency.

Applying the new capabilities of IBM z16 to other industries can create an entirely new class of use cases, including loan approval, clearing and settlement, and federated learning for retail.

IBM z16 is a platform with a quantum-safe secure boot process – meaning that bad actors cannot inject malware into the boot process to take over the system during startup. With secure boot, IBM z16 clients can strengthen their cyber resiliency posture and retain control of their system.

IBM z16 will be generally available on May 31, 2022.