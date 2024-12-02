IBM to allegedly use click patterns to identify fraud

According to the source, the technique is aimed at detecting fraud online to prevent the theft of log-in credentials and other sensitive information, particularly in ecommerce and banking.

The company has declared that by using this system will be easier to detect thefts by identifying the areas of a page that users click on and whether they navigate with a mouse or keyboard or by analyzing the way they swipe through screens on a smartphone or tablet. The technology could identify sudden changes in online behaviour, which would then trigger a secondary authentication measure, such as a security question. It would work on a mobile device or computer.

