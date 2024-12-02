IBM Security helps companies to address GDPR requirements

The new GDPR capabilities are released to IBM’s Resilient Incident Response platform (IRP) and include an interactive tool that prescribes systematically how you can prepare for GDPR and a new function, which helps security analysts within an organization to go through the actions they may need to take if they experience a breach under GDPR.

IBM Security added GDPR regulations to its global privacy module and will continue to update it so that once GDPR becomes enforceable on May 25, 2018, IBM Resilient clients will have access to the database of GDPR-related guidelines and regulations embedded into an incident response platform.