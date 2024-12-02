IBM Mobile First taps biometric security from SecuredTouch

IBM MobileFirst Foundation provides enterprise mobile middleware, deployable on premises or on the cloud. The biometrics company delivers a user-centric security check that keeps customers engaged, thus allowing IBM customers to implement behavioural biometrics directly into their apps without additional steps. It uses more than 100+ behavioural parameters and analyses how each person uses his mobile device, combining angle, pressure, speed, size, and patterns to continuously authenticate users.

The technology supports the digital experience and increases functionality by allowing more transactions in the mobile channel, reducing false positives. Biometrics technology is applicable for multiple use cases, from transparent second factor authentication in financial applications to ensuring enterprise security by preventing unauthorized users from accessing corporate apps.