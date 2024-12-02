IBM Mobile First, SecuredTouch to offer biometric authentication

IBM MobileFirst Foundation provides enterprise mobile middleware, deployable on premises or on the cloud. SecuredTouch is specialised in behavioural biometrics for mobile, providing authentication based on the analysis of human-device interaction.

The integration allows IBM customers to implement behavioural biometrics directly into their apps without any additional steps.

SecuredTouch’s authentication is applicable for multiple use cases, from transparent second factor authentication in financial applications to providing enterprise security by preventing unauthorised users from accessing corporate apps.