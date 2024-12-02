IBM joins Sovrin Foundation to support digital identity network

As a Steward, IBM will collaborate with other Sovrin Stewards to create, operate and maintain the foundation’s decentralized digital identity network.

The foundation operates as a global public utility designed to provide permanent and private identity for every entity on the Internet. Along with other Stewards, IBM will dedicate hardware, security and network capacity to assist in the operation of this self-sovereign identity network which uses distributed ledger technology to enable the secure exchange of cryptographically-signed credentials to prove the digital identity information in the identity owner’s possession.

IBM and the Sovrin Foundation share a common vision that every individual, organization, and connected device have its own truly independent digital identity, in order to form more trusting interactions. To help achieve this vision and ensure these digital identities are interoperable at a global scale, Sovrin Foundation Stewards run open source distributed ledger technology administered by the Hyperledger Foundation, as Project Indy.