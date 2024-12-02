IBM helps banks to identify fraudulent accounts

This new technology helps financial institutions leverage machine learning to bring together the device and network information used to open a new account with analytics to help detect fraud. The technology also protects consumers even if they are not a customer of the bank being targeted with the fake account.

IBM Trusteer New Account Fraud helps banks separate the fraudulent users from the legitimate ones, by comparing the positive information they provide with the negative indicators surrounding the transaction.

The New Account Fraud solution will be an add-on to IBM Security Trusteer Pinpoint Detect, which protects global financial institutions and banking websites against account takeover and fraudulent transactions and helps detect end user machines infected with high risk malware.