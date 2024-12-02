IBM Consulting expands its partnership with Palo Alto Networks

As part of this partnership, Palo Alto Networks will join a select group of strategic partners for IBM Consulting, while IBM Consulting will become a premier security services partner for Palo Alto Networks. In the company press release, officials from IBM Consulting emphasised the critical nature of cybersecurity threats to organizations' core operating models. The collaboration aims to address this by combining AI, security technology, and consulting expertise from both companies to help clients establish robust and adaptable security programs.

In turn, representatives from Palo Alto Networks highlighted the increasing speed and scale of threats and brought up the need for cybersecurity partners to keep pace with the evolving threat landscape.

The focus of the expanded partnership

The renewed partnership will focus initially on two key areas, namely modernising security operations and securing cloud transformations.

When it comes to security operations, the collaboration will introduce an offering that integrates IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services with the Palo Alto Networks Cortex platform. This solution aims to provide autonomous and advanced managed security operations, leveraging advanced AI and automation technologies from both companies.

The second area of focus involves securing cloud transformations by combining Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks with IBM Consulting services. This offering includes security posture assessment, application development, implementation, and ongoing protection services, aligning with IBM Consulting's ecosystem approach to working with leading partners for hybrid cloud security.

IBM Consulting's expertise in cloud and enterprise application security, paired with tailored education and training programs, will be accessible to organisations utilising these joint offerings. The collaboration builds on IBM X-Force's recent partnership with Palo Alto Networks, reinforcing capabilities with the Cortex product portfolio.





More information about the two companies

IBM, specialising in global hybrid cloud and AI, operates in over 175 countries, providing clients with insights from data, streamlined business processes, and competitive advantages. Palo Alto Networks is a cybersecurity leader, offering solutions to outpace cyber threats and providing next-gen cybersecurity to a diverse customer base globally.

According to the official press release, this collaboration reflects both companies' commitment to addressing the evolving cybersecurity landscape and delivering comprehensive solutions to organisations navigating security challenges.