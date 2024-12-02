IBM aquires Sanovi Technologies for cloud services

With Sanovi’s software, IBM will further enable clients to redefine their disaster recovery strategy in the face of unprecedented industry change. The addition of Sanovi’s orchestration technology to IBM’s existing resiliency portfolio offers a solution that helps automate the disaster recovery process, helps to manage recovery workflows, and can help to reduce recovery time, operating costs, and disaster recovery drill testing time.

IBM plans to integrate the Sanovi capabilities into the IBM Global Technology Services unit. In addition to being available as part of a managed resiliency service, IBM also plans to make Sanovi DRM available as a stand-alone software license for partners and customers looking to optimize in-house and vendor run resiliency programs.

Founded in 2003, Sanovi is headquartered in India, and operates in the United States, the Middle East, and Asia. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.