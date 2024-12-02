i2c expands payment processing platform

According to i2c’s Fraud Monitor Center, account use fraud has increased 15% over the past two years, underscoring the need for more vigilance around fraud protection for ecommerce transactions and use of credit card controls.

Alert and spending control features enabled at the processor level give issuers and program managers card features that mitigate fraud risks and give consumers more visibility and control over their account activity.

New feature includes purse-level controls that give cardholders more options when implementing budgets and spend controls, and alerts triggered by geo-location, context, and external events. The feature also helps consumers carry out their financial plan, as opposed to having to review post-transaction spending history or analyze monthly billing statements.

i2c is a US-based company that builds the payment technology and provides commerce solutions for financial institutions, corporations and governments.