HYPR IoT authentication platform gets FIDO certification

A company achieves FIDO Alliance certification only after first passing a series of rigorous conformance testing measuring interoperability, ensuring implementations are functional and compatible across all devices. The biometrics company will work closely within the FIDO Alliance to accelerate adoption of open standards such as the FIDO UAF and FIDO U2F protocols.

HYPR is known for providing the end-to-end security architecture that empowers biometric authentication across Fortune 500 enterprises and their customers. In addition to this certification, HYPR recently secured USD 3 million in funding from RTP Ventures, Boldstart Ventures and Mesh Ventures in order to better support its Fortune 500 enterprise partners.

The overarching biometric security space has gained significant enterprise validation, as the opportunity for authentication in the IoT delivers new ways of authenticating users to the devices that will soon surround them.