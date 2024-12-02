HYPR and BitGo enable blockchain and biometric security

The BitGo-HYPR partnership will boost customer experience and security needs on both sides of the fence for use cases such as: decentralized identity, streamlined UX through HYPR-Secure biometric login, and the integration of BitGos multi-signature platform for HYPR customers.

This partnership will help enable financial institutions adopting blockchain and biometric security technologies to reduce friction for their customers by providing one integrated solution rather than a disjointed combination of solutions.

HYPR decentralizes the storage of biometric data to enable secure password-less authentication across mobile, desktop and IoT systems. Enterprises integrate HYPR into existing architectures to provide a password-less experience for employees and customers. As a fully interoperable solution, users may choose from a variety of biometric authentication methods by leveraging existing fingerprint sensors, cameras and microphones on mobile devices. HYPR is readily available as a cross-platform SDK for BYOD deployment, or as a tamper-proof security token for mission-critical settings.