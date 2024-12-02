Hyperform consortium develops quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions

Funded by France 2030 and the European Union, the consortium aims to address the evolving cybersecurity landscape and the risks posed by quantum computing.

The consortium includes IDEMIA Secure Transactions (project coordinator), CryptoNext, Atempo, Prim’X, Synacktiv, CEA Leti, INRIA, and the French cybersecurity agency (ANSSI). Each member brings expertise in various fields such as secure transactions, post-quantum cryptography, data protection, encryption, offensive security, miniaturisation technologies, and digital science. ANSSI will oversee the security and performance assessment of the solutions developed.

The Hyperform project is part of a broader effort to enhance European sovereignty in post-quantum cryptography. With an investment exceeding EUR 7.5 million from the consortium, France 2030, and the European Union, the project has recruited 29 experts to work over the next three years on developing quantum-safe components. These components will be essential for service providers such as banks, governments, and software companies to secure their data against quantum threats.

The primary goals of the consortium

The consortium's goals include creating a demonstrator for cloud data storage, document archiving, and online collaboration using sovereign encryption software. The teams will also develop a next-generation quantum-safe chip and post-quantum cryptographic libraries to enhance payment transactions and identity document reading. Existing cybersecurity software will be adapted to integrate these advanced security measures, with ANSSI supervising the evaluation of their performance and security.

IDEMIA Secure Transactions, an entity specialising in post-quantum cryptography, plays a significant role in the project. The company has a strong track record in developing post-quantum algorithms and has recently introduced the first quantum-resistant 5G SIM. Their latest product launch focuses on a crypto-agility solution that helps service providers future-proof the security of their products in the post-quantum era.