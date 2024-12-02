HydrantID launches privacy ensured identity federation service; wins NIST grant

Through a grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), HydrantID introduces a standards based federation service. The grant is awarded through the Trusted Identities Group (TIG) within its Information Technology Laboratory.

The HydrantID Identity Federation Service (IFS) provides traditional federation solutions while ensuring end user privacy such that relying parties and credential providers are blinded from each others identity. Equally important, IFS ensures the federation platform itself is blinded from any of the personal and private data associated with persons using the federation.

HydrantID developed IFS to ensure privacy is cryptographically and technology ensured, while still being able to leverage the value of identity federation. Using a combination of PKI based ring signatures and transaction encryption keys, credential providers can provide authentication responses without knowing which relying party has asked for it and relying parties can trust the responses to their identity requests, without needing to know where the response came from.

Additionally, the HydrantID cloud based IFS services facilitate the exchange of encrypted data messages between the appropriate relying party and credential providers, while being cryptographically blinded from the details of the data being exchanged.

HydrantID provides encryption and authentication services to help companies secure data and systems, and e-commerce transactions.