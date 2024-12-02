Hyatt Hotels customers warned about payment card information breach

According to Brian Krebs, the company’s cyber security team discovered signs of unauthorized access to payment card information from cards manually entered or swiped at the front desk of certain Hyatt-managed locations between March 18, 2017 and July 2, 2017. The incident affected payment card information such as cardholder name, card number, expiration date and internal verification code. Furthermore, the hotel chain added there is no indication that any other information was involved.

A similar incident happened in 2015, when hackers had gained access to credit card systems at 250 properties in 50 different countries for four months. This time, the breach appears to have impacted 41 properties across 11 countries. Only five of the Hyatt properties affected in this most recent breach included US locations. The nation with the largest number of Hyatt properties impacted was China (18).