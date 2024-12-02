Humaniq upgrades its biometrics app for outgoing transactions

The add-ons include another layer of biometric authentication as a safeguard integrated into the app. The company offers financial services for the unbanked in emerging economies globally through its blockchain-based mobile application. Humaniq has achieved the launch of the first working hybrid Blockchain, providing a method to secure the network and allowing users to make small transactions with transaction fees close to zero.

The Humaniq app offers a wallet, secure messenger, live support chat, peer-to-peer transactions in African countries, which include Uganda, Senegal, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, and Rwanda, and P2P encryption for file-sharing and transactions.