Human error is the reason for data breaches increase

According to a Freedom of Information (FoI) request submitted by encryption specialists Egress Software Technologies, one quarter of all data breaches between April and June 2014 involved the accidental loss or destruction of personal data and around 43% of these were caused by sending data to the incorrect e-mail fax or postal addresses.

Only 7% of breaches were caused by technical failings, with the remainder caused by human error, poor processes and systems in place, or a lack of care when handling data. No fines have been issued due a technical error exposing confidential data, whereas GBP 5.1 million worth of penalties have been handed out due to the poor management of sensitive information.

Public sector organisations were deemed the most culpable, with healthcare breaches doubling from 91 to 183 during the period and educational organisations suffering from a 56% rise. Central government alone is responsible for 38% of all incidents, but the private sector is not immune, with increases in the financial industry, housing sector, telecoms and recruitment.