In the hospitality industry’s revitalization post-pandemic, it is realising the impact that technology can have on a guest’s stay, and the potential it holds to increase customer loyalty and create additional revenue. In fact, a recent study, cited by Hudini, found that 76% of hotel executives are looking to introduce ‘a fully contactless experience’ by 2025.

Hudini’s officials stated that Incode’s solution removes friction and helps to maximise the digital guest experience, without compromising on security or privacy. Through their partnership with Incode, they are excited to offer fully automated identity verification to their check-in and check-out features across partner hotels.

Both organisations have realized the potential identity verification holds across the hospitality industry and share the ambition for its widespread adoption during hotel check-in and check-out. To further that vision, the partnership will include the following experiences: