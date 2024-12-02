HUBUC partners with ComplyAdvantage to integrate its AML technology





HUBUC is an embedded financial services provider that enables businesses to integrate multiple payment capabilities from a single platform. A feature of HUBUC’s offering is managing all regulatory compliance on behalf of its customers.

The partnership will enable businesses using HUBUC’s platform to benefit from ComplyAdvantage’s global sanctions screening technology. This uses real-time proprietary AML data and matching technology to track companies or entities and ensure businesses are measuring risk against the available information and are therefore protected.