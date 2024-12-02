HUBUC launches dynamic CVV cards powered by IDEMIA

Under the joint project, HUBUC can offer clients payment cards based on IDEMIA’s MOTION CODE technology. The traditional static 3-digit CVV code printed on the back of the card will be replaced by a mini-screen that displays a dynamic and periodically refreshed code.

HUBUC enables clients to embed financial services such as card issuance, five-minute bank account opening, and KYC processes in 54 countries, as well as IBAN / VAN issuance, money transfer, FX services, dynamic spending controls, and real-time notifications. The company also manages full regulatory compliance and on-boarding complexities on behalf of its business partners.