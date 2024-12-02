VoltDB provides an in-memory transactional database for applications that require data scale, volume, and accuracy. The solution supports all three modern application data requirements: VoltDB processes data points from millions of users and sources; ingests, analyzes, and acts on data in milliseconds; and data managed by VoltDB is accurate, for all decisions.

Chinas enterprises and retail financial services institutions use Big Data solutions like Huawei’s FusionInsight platform to implement real-time history queries, credit investigations and build new event marketing services focused on customer-oriented precision marketing. Therefore using VoltDB, the Chinese tech company’s platform will bring credit card fraud detection latencies down, from current batch processing windows to real-time responses.