HUAWEI P40 series launch supports Huawei and Trustonic app protection partnership

Furthermore, the HUAWEI P40 Series smartphone also supports the TAP SDK at launch. As a result, application developers can use the TAP development platform to leverage Huawei’s hardware-backed security for features such as Trusted User Interface (TUI), applicable for the next generation of mobile banking, payments and mPOS, automotive, and mobile identity-based apps.

TAP is an application development platform that combines hardware-backed and software based in-app protection, to assist developers to build and deploy applications. Trustonic's mission is to embed security into smart devices and apps. According to the official press release, the Trustonic hardware-backed security platform is embedded in 2 billion devices, including those from Samsung, Nokia, Motorola, Vivo, OPPO, LG, and Casio.