HSBC taps Quantexa to fight money laundering

The bank will integrate Quantexa’s technology into its systems later in 2018, enabling HSBC to spot potential money laundering activity through analysing internal, publicly available, and transactional data within a customer’s wider network.

The deployment of the technology follows a pilot of the software with HSBC in 2017. The two companies will work together to ensure the bank fulfils its regulatory responsibilities and provide better understanding of the overall risk.

Quantexa will be supporting the bank to join the dots of all their data to give a broader understanding of their customers and transactions across the globe.

Quantexa enables companies and institutions to make better decisions from their data. Quantexa’s technology uses real-time entity resolution with network analytics and AI to knit together vast and disparate data sets and derive actionable intelligence.