HSBC strengthens IT and cybercrime strategy

The formation of a cohesive tech advisory board follows on the heels of a previous effort by Santander, which has also rolled out similar efforts to help fight cybercrime and shore up its own operations. HSBC’s board consists of eight panel members, each of which distinguished in their respective field.

The panel is composed of senior technologists and entrepreneurs from the United States, China, India, and Israel, that will be meeting on a quarterly basis to discuss and oversee HSBC’s technological strategy. HSBC’s COO Andy Maguire will chair the panel. The composition of HSBC’s panel encompasses a range of specialties including open APIs, blockchain, data science, artificial intelligence (AI), and startup investment.

It features the following individuals: Mickey Boodaei, CEO of Transmit Security, cybersecurity expert, Steve Kirsch, CEO of Token, Chris Larsen, Executive Chairman of Ripple, Megan Quinn, General Partner at Spark Capital, Silicon Valley Venture Capital, Kira Radinsky, Chief Scientist at eBay, Haoyu Shen, former CEO of JD.com, Vishal Sikka, CEO of Infosyst, Gurjeet Singh, CEO of Ayasdi.