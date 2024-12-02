HSBC rolls out voice biometric identification in Hong Kong

The functionality will be available to customers 18 years old or over, who have registered for HSBC’s mobile banking services. Voice biometrics will be used as a form of verification while using phone banking services, and eliminates the need for local customers to remember a phone banking PIN or answer security questions.

Users will be able to register for the service via a dedicated hotline, and will record their voice using a standard passphrase. In terms of security, the bank is advising customers to never attempt to register their voice over any number that is not the hotline, or to disclose information to callers claiming to be HSBC staff helping customers enrol.

This launch follows the successful launch of the functionality in the UK in 2016.