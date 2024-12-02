HSBC reveals credit card alerts for fraud protection

In 2019, over USD 5 billion card related fraud losses were reported globally. Thus, HSBC’s goal is to find ways to mitigate this risk for the bank’s cardholder customers. This is the reason why HSBC implemented ‘Credit Card Alerts’ to protect customers from fraud through early detection.

Via the Credit Card Alerts, HSBC customers can detect unfamiliar, potentially fraudulent transactions by receiving personalised email notifications whenever international, local, and online credit card transactions are made on their accounts. Also, alerts can be fully customized, as customers have the possibility to filter them out by transaction type, transaction amount, and limit amounts.