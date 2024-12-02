HSBC enables voice-based authentication for customers in the US

HSBC’s Voice ID verifies a customer’s voice by asking them to say a simple pass phrase. The Voice ID technology analyses over 140 behavioral and physical voice characteristics to identify and authenticate the user. The system also includes controls that add additional layers of security and fraud prevention.

The launch of Voice ID in the US comes after last year’s launch of Touch ID, which allows customers to log on to the HSBC mobile app with the touch of a fingerprint. HSBC’s Voice ID is offered to all of its retail customers in four languages: English, Spanish, Cantonese and Mandarin.