HSBC and First Direct roll out biometric security to UK customers

The announcement coincides with research which has found that over a third of consumers (37%) agree that traditional passwords have become an outdated security measure.

And with one in three people using the same password across most of their accounts and half (54%) admitting that they rarely update their passwords, it seems this change is certainly due.

The new voice biometrics technology will use voice recognition by cross-checking over 100 behavioral and physical identifiers, ranging from speed and pronunciation to the shape of a persons larynx, vocal tract and nasal passage.

Customers who opt in will simply be required to enroll their `voice print and will no longer need to recite their current telephone security password letters or PIN.

And for consumers with Touch ID on their mobile phones, their identity is literally at their fingertips, with some of the most advanced technology from Apple enabling them to access their mobile banking apps in the same way they unlock their phone.

Whilst Brits seem confident in this new technology, with 74% saying that they believe the body will become the default password of the future, 33% believe that it will take 10 years or more for this to become a reality. This is in contrast to the experts, who predict that this will be sooner than expected.