HSBC adds 3D Secure for online transactions security

The level of security offers cardholders protection for their online transactions and safeguards their cards against misuse. The 3D Secure Service adds an extra layer of security at the point where customers need to enter their card information online.

Before completing the purchase, they will be prompted to enter a One Time PIN (OTP) which will be received by the cardholder on their personal mobile number. This number is unique to each transaction and expires seven minutes after a request is made. Thus, by ensuring that the transaction is only successful upon entering this code, the service prevents any unauthorised usage of the customer’s card.