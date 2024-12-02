



Enigma creates AI and data-driven solutions that facilitate decision-making, encompassing areas such as Know Your Business (KYB) and customer onboarding, underwriting, sanctions screening, fraud detection, and beyond. Its tools automate reliable decision-making for businesses. By making risk management effortlessly, Enigma allows its customers to concentrate on scaling their businesses and optimising their products and experiences

Therefore, this collaboration merges Enigma's AI technology with HPS's all-encompassing payment platform, providing clients with security and efficiency in managing contemporary payment systems.

Fraudulent tactics are evolving rapidly, such as phishing, vishing, identity theft, and various other schemes, so financial institutions must equip themselves with tools that can adapt to shifting threats. This solution safeguards transactions while delivering a better experience for customers.

HPS offers a scalable payment platform in over 95 countries

The system's strength comes from combining an advanced AI model that detects emerging fraud patterns with a proven rule-based detection system for identifying known suspicious behaviours. This synergy offers comprehensive protection against various threats, from sophisticated to common. Enigma uses advanced machine learning models to detect and predict fraudulent activities by analysing large datasets for subtle anomalies. HPS contributes a scalable payment platform operating in over 95 countries, enabling a simplified integration of Enigma's AI for fraud prevention and management. This collaboration optimises client protection while ensuring smooth global operations.

Enigma's solutions are leveraged by numerous financial and technology companies worldwide. The company partnered with brands like Chase Bank, PayPal, and Equifax. These endorsements underscore the power and efficiency of the AI model used for fraud prevention, which is integrated into HPS’s payment platform.



