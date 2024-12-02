HP uses threat data analysis to fight against data breaches

The HP DNS Malware Analytics (DMA) solution will help organisations to automate threat data analysis. The solution will find malware-infected hosts like servers, desktops and mobile devices by inspecting an enterprise’s DNS traffic without endpoint agents. It helps customers to rapidly identify high-risk threats, lower data breach impact and improve overall security.

The clientless, algorithmic-driven service will analyse the high volume of DNS records, allowing customers to find new, unknown malware and reduce false positives by a factor of 20 when compared to other malware detection systems.

The solution integrates with the HP ArcSight SIEM platform, allowing customers to tackle the power of SIEM and use their HP ArcSight Enterprise Security Management (ESM) deployments for correlating with other contextual information, issue alerts and signal appropriate remediation.

The company has also unveiled HP Fortify scan analytics to further support its focus on data-driven security. The machine-learning technology will harness the power of an organisation’s application security data to enhance accuracy and efficiency of application security solutions. HP User Behavior Analytics (UBA) offers customers visibility into user behavior to identify malicious or negligent users, or external attacks that compromise user accounts throughout the organisation.